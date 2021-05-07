Sharjah: The Communication and Follow-up Office of the Customer Happiness Center at the Traffic Services and Licensing Center of Sharjah Police General Headquarters has launched a special service for people with special needs, particularly those with a hearing impairment. This will allow all such people to complete their traffic transactions and get the police to respond to their general inquiries related to traffic services through sign language via the Visual Communication Programme.
Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department and Deputy Director of the Customer Happiness Center at Sharjah Police, said: “The launch of this service comes from the Sharjah Police’s keenness to provide a distinguished service to the (hearing impaired) segment, which is considered an important segment of society. This is in keeping with the leadership’s plans the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Kay explained that the new service allows people with hearing disabilities to complete their traffic transactions and to respond to their inquiries by communicating with qualified office staff trained to deal in sign language. Customers can send their messages on the 065177555 number, which is also available on WhatsApp.
Read more
- 83 million people worldwide benefit from MBRGI’s Dh1.2 billion humanitarian and social projects in 2020
- Dubai issues 6,650 smart search and arrest warrants in 2020
- Get Dubai residency services without visiting service centre
- Supporting UAE Armed Forces and defence industries will remain a strategic priority, President Sheikh Khalifa says
Through this service, customers can complete traffic transactions such as vehicle and driver licensing transactions, pay fines for traffic violations, conduct traffic search and control transactions, deal with seizure and release of vehicles, in addition to completing transactions for updating personal and corporate traffic files and merging those files.
The service also includes receiving complaints, suggestions and notes and training in the use of smart applications and updating of traffic points.