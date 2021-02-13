Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station, has launched a “remote doctor” initiative, in cooperation with Kuwait Hospital in the emirate. The scheme will provide medical advice and awareness services for detainees in connection with criminal or traffic cases through smart applications. It aims to strengthen preventive and precautionary measures, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lieutenant Colonel Salem Ahmad Saif Al Zaabi, Acting head of Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station, said: “The ‘remote doctor’ initiative is the best solution to confront infectious diseases and limit their spread, especially in the current time that the world is witnessing, and in line with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior aimed at providing all services. In accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, it decided to provide this new service for detainees, which it began implementing in Al Gharb Police Station. It will later include all comprehensive police stations in the emirate.”
Lieutenant Colonel Al Zaabi added that this initiative will reduce the inmates’ movement to and from the hospital, while ensuring that they attend their periodic visits.