Sharjah: The “Sadid” initiative launched by the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Criminal Investigation Department, has helped recover more than Dh565 million to its owners in cooperation with the Public Prosecution, Courts Department and the Comprehensive Police Stations Department.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Head of the Wanted Department at the Criminal Investigation Department, said the initiative was launched on March 1, 2021.
Its formation comes with the aim of providing the best services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, and ensuring the restoration of rights to their owners, as well as strengthening human relations and social cohesion.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Shamsi indicated that the initiative targeted people who have criminal notices related to wanted individuals as they are contacted to resolve matters concerend.
The initiative succeeded in returning about Dh565 million to its owners, without referring it to the judiciary, thanks to 45 per cent of the total number of people who closed the matter following the circulars sent.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Shamsi stressed that the leadership’s keenness to maintain the stability of society through its various initiatives, said the “Sadid” initiative culminated in tangible positive results through settling financial disputes and reconcilingconflicting parties.