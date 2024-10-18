Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality advises residents not to panic if they spot a snake.

It is important to remain calm and back away slowly, as most snakes prefer to avoid humans and will only attack if provoked.

The Municipality has a dedicated team for handling snake sightings and other wildlife concerns. Residents are encouraged to report any encounters immediately to the municipality’s emergency hotline, where trained professionals will respond to safely manage the situation.

In a recent social media post, the Municipality emphasised that snakes do not only inhabit wilderness areas; they can also enter gardens and backyards, often hiding in shaded spots like leaf piles and dense vegetation.

To help residents stay safe, the Municipality offers the following tips:

Regularly clear away debris, wood, and leaf piles

Trim shrubs and tall grass

Eliminate rodents, food scraps, and exposed garbage that may attract snakes

Seal any cracks or openings in walls and doors

Check shaded areas before approaching

Use snake traps if you live in high-risk areas

In the event of a snake bite, stay calm, limit movement, and call for medical assistance immediately If you see a snake, do not approach it