Resuming at the overnight score of 180 for three, India struck quick blows to reduce New Zealand to 233 for seven. But opener Ravindra, a batting all-rounder whose parents hail from the city, found an able ally in Tim Southee. The pair took the attack to the opposition, scoring 147 runs in under 22 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each to help bowl out the visitors during the second session.

Early wickets

Ravindra hit a sparkling century to extend New Zealand’s lead to a commanding 356, while Southee scored an authoritative 65 with five fours and four sixes.

Ravindra raised his second century from 10 Test appearances with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The tourists resumed on 180-3 but conceded four wickets for 53 runs in the morning, with Ravindra Jadeja striking twice in two overs.

Rachin Ravindra hits one of his four sixes en route to his century. Image Credit: AFP

India’s quicks bowled good spells in the morning with Mohammed Siraj taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell, caught at gully for 18.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell was the next to depart with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah getting him caught at second slip for five.

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after dismissing Glenn Phillips. Image Credit: AFP

Jadeja led the spin attack to send back Glenn Phillips for 14 and Matt Henry for eight with deliveries that skidded off the pitch to rattle the stumps.

Rishabh Pant's injury concerns

India said they were keeping Rishabh Pant off the field for the day after the wicketkeeper injured his knee on Thursday, with Dhruv Jurel substituted in on Thursday.

It was the same knee Pant hurt in a serious car crash in December 2022 that forced him out of action for more than a year.

New Zealand fast bowlers Henry and William O’Rourke shared nine wickets between them to bowl out India on day two for 46, their third-lowest Test score and lowest ever on home turf, on day two after the first day’s play was washed out due to rain.