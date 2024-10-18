Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence an official visit to the Russian Federation on Monday, October 21.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, focusing on various aspects of the bilateral relationship and ways to strengthen ties, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, and energy, among others.

The talks will be held as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries and will also cover a range of regional and international issues of shared concern.