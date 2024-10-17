Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was honoured with the 2024 Nile Award for Arab Innovators during a ceremony held on Thursday.

The event was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS). Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt’s Minister of Culture, presented the award. The Supreme Council of Culture has awarded the prestigious Nile Award, the highest cultural accolade, to distinguished Arab individuals excelling in literature, arts, and social sciences, Wam reported on Thursday.

Dr Sheikh Sultan expressed deep appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its honour, emphasising the nation’s significant impact on Arab culture, knowledge, and education. His Highness also commended the country’s lasting impact on science, culture, and education, reflecting on his personal academic experience as a graduate of Cairo University’s Faculty of Agriculture.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and Sheikh Bodor along with with delegates from Egypt arriving at Nile Award ceremony in Sharjah. Image Credit: Wam

At the ceremony, the Sharjah Ruler engaged in friendly conversations with Ahmed Hanno, reflecting on his university experiences. He highlighted how cultural, literary, and theatrical activities, along with a variety of libraries, played a significant role in shaping and enriching the personalities of students, including himself. His Highness has further emphasised Egypt’s crucial contribution to the advancement of societies and spreading of knowledge, literature, and culture throughout the region.

Historical legacy

The meeting highlighted Egypt’s significant historical legacy and its vital role in Arab and Islamic civilisation. It also emphasised Egypt’s cultural influence on countries across the region, supported by its strong institutional framework and deeply rooted, continuous cultural heritage.

This has made Egypt a destination for intellectuals, writers, and literary figures, as well as a key source of rich cultural production. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hanno said: “It is a great honour to present the 2024 Nile Award for Arab Innovators to Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. This award is a profound acknowledgement of His Highness’s exceptional contributions to Arab culture, reflecting the deep appreciation of Egypt’s cultural community. It also recognises His Highness’ pivotal role in promoting and elevating Arab culture to its deserved status on the global stage.”

The awarding of the Nile Award for Arab Innovators to Dr Sheikh Sultan underscores his unique and distinguished position as a leader and a significant global intellectual. Image Credit: Wam

He also underscored the notable contributions of the Ruler of Sharjah to the cultural scenery, pointing out the deep gratitude expressed by the people of Egypt and the whole Arab community for his unprecedented initiatives. During the conclusion of the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah was presented with a gift from Ahmed Hanno, which included a comprehensive encyclopaedia detailing ancient Egyptian history, comprised of multiple valuable volumes.

The Nile Award

The awarding of the Nile Award for Arab Innovators to Dr Sheikh Sultan underscores his unique and distinguished position as a leader and a significant global intellectual. High Highness has made significant contributions to the support of culture and its advocates, establishing institutions focused on education, science, academia, publishing, libraries, and book fairs in Sharjah, as well as in key cities across the Arab world and globally.

The recognition of the Ruler of Sharjah with the Nile Award for Arab Innovators celebrates his extensive contributions to Arab culture across different fields and highlights his unwavering backing for intellectuals, writers, poets, artists, historians, and others. He has continuously encouraged, empowered, and recognised their roles in elevating society and enriching cultural life.

Additionally, His Highness has personally contributed to various fields, including theatre, literature, novels, history, and geography, enriching local, Arab, and global libraries with more than 94 works across diverse areas of knowledge.