Sharjah: Anav Seth, the 15-year-old Grade 10 student of Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah who was reported missing by his parents, has returned home, his father Manav Seth comfirmed to Gulf News today.
“My son has returned home on his own accord and we are very relieved. At the moment, we just want him to de-stress and relax. We are not asking him any questions for now,” the father reiterated
Sharjah Police had earlier told Gulf News that they received a complaint from the family about the missing boy and were working to trace his whereabouts as well as the circumstances that led to the incident.
According to reports, on March 15, a day before his pre-board exams, Anav Seth walked out of his home in the Ta’awun area of Sharjah around 3pm and was reported missing by his parents thereafter.
His father Manav Seth had earlier told Gulf News: “My wife and daughter usually rest from 3-4 pm and were in their respective rooms when this happened [Anav walking out of the home]. When my wife woke up, she found a note addressed to her. That was when we started looking for him. The closed circuit television camera in the building elevator showed clips of him walking down with a packed suitcase. We are very stressed. My son is a very cool and calm person and we are having difficulty in comprehending why he had this panic response to his pre-board exams and left home. We are desperate for him to return.”
He also added that his son was not carrying a mobile phone.
The distraught parents had lodged a formal missing person’s complaint with the Buheirah Police Station in Sharjah.