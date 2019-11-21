Dubai:
With over 72 people in one frame, the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO) broke the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for ‘Most people in a photo cutout board picture’, The previous record was held by a UAE-based company Plan B for 60 people in one single frame.
The successful attempt formed part of the second edition of the Sharjah Carnival for Children and Youth, held on November 20 – 21 in conjunction with World Children’s Day observed annually on November 20.
During the carnival, SBFO set up a 50-metre long wall at Al Majaz Amphitheatre Island to serve as the frame in which 72 people posed for a world-record cut-out board photo. The illustrations that were used to decorate the board reflected the basic rights of children, as indicated in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO, hailed the portfolio of milestones achieved by the entity. She said: “It is a matter of great pride to break a Guinness record. It is fitting that the carnival’s theme this year was children’s rights, honouring the 30th anniversary of the Convention of the Rights of the Child.”