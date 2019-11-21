Image Credit:

Dubai:

With over 72 people in one frame, the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO) broke the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for ‘Most people in a photo cutout board picture’, The previous record was held by a UAE-based company Plan B for 60 people in one single frame.

The successful attempt formed part of the second edition of the Sharjah Carnival for Children and Youth, held on November 20 – 21 in conjunction with World Children’s Day observed annually on November 20.

During the carnival, SBFO set up a 50-metre long wall at Al Majaz Amphitheatre Island to serve as the frame in which 72 people posed for a world-record cut-out board photo. The illustrations that were used to decorate the board reflected the basic rights of children, as indicated in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.