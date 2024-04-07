Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced revised opening hours for parks during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will operate from 8am to midnight, while all other parks will be open from 4pm to 10pm.

The municipality also announced closures for its medical fitness centers and the Veterinary Clinic in Jubail during the holidays. Work will resume at the clinic on Monday, April 15.

Public parking will be free during Eid holidays. However, strict enforcement will be in place to prevent misuse.