Dubai: Arab youth are the cornerstone to building and advancing societies via their innovative potential and creative energies across various sectors, creating a brighter future for communities in the region.

The remarks were made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a meeting with various Young Arab Media Leaders, as part of the second edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders programme launched in Dubai on Sunday.

In the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad said that the media is a significant driver towards attaining progress in the development of societies. “It is a catalyst for knowledge and information exchange, and a contributing force in solving challenges. Therefore, it is of vital importance to form a new generation of innovative leaders in the media sector, that have the necessary abilities and skills to handle the ever-changing media landscape.”

“You are the region’s future leaders, and have a great responsibility in advancing the development of the Arab world’s media sector,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

During the meeting, the Dubai Ruler was briefed by the participants on the Young Arab Media Leaders programme objectives.

Organised by the Arab Youth Centre and taking place over the course of two weeks, the programme attracts young media talents and influencers to improve their knowledge of the sector and sharpen their skills, which in turn helps establish an integrated and positive media system that ensures the continuous development of the industry in the UAE.

Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth, and other officials also attended the meeting.