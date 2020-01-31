His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai presenting Arab Hope Makers award to Mahmood Waheed from Egypt. Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Dubai: The third edition of the Arab Hope Makers will be held at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena on February 20, it was announced on Friday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Arab Hope Makers is an annual award ceremony ‘dedicated to honouring people who launch humanitarian initiatives, projects and programmes that improve their communities, the quality of life in their environments and help those in need, making a positive impact on the lives of people around them,’ according to its website.

“Arab Hope Makers initiative attracted 92,000 humanitarian projects from 38 countries worldwide in its third round,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted on Friday to his 10 million followers.

“In the UAE, we have unwavering hope and optimism in our ability to make a positive difference in our societies. On February 20, we honour the exceptional role models.”

For the first time since its inception, the initiative will adopt an “Arab Humanitarian Cause of the Year” on an annual basis. This year, the variety show’s ticket proceeds will also go towards supporting the construction of the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Centre in Cairo, Egypt.

Shaikh Mohammad added in his series of tweets, that this was, “A noble humanitarian cause that aims to provide free cardiac care to vulnerable communities.

“Our goal this year is to give hope to thousands of hearts in need for care,” the Ruler of Dubai added.

Scheduled to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in City Walk in front of 12,000 attendees, Arab Hope Maker 2020 will award the best of the 92,000 philanthropic efforts that have contributed to a better future for humanity.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, “Since its inception three years ago, the Arab Hope Makers initiative has prompted various segments of Arab societies, particularly the youth, to actively take part in addressing major challenges in their societies through humanitarian projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in people’s lives.

“The initiative implements the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum to involve people in spreading hope and serving humanity.

“The initiative’s message is that real change starts with an individual effort. Arab youth bear the responsibility of fighting despair and effectively contributing to building their societies and shaping the future they strive for.

“This year, the initiative will adopt an Arab humanitarian cause with aims to involve every Arab citizen in contributing to society. The Arab nation is united by shared humanitarian values and driving our prosperity and progress requires the contribution of each one of us,” he added.

“We are taking the UAE’s message of hope to the region and the world in a different light,” Al Gergawi concluded.

Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Centre

The Centre will conduct 12,000 heart surgeries annually, of which 70 per cent will target children. Its clinics will also receive over 80,000 patients annually and train over 1,000 cardiologists and cardiac surgeons through the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation.

This year’s Arab Hope Makers concert

The show will feature headliners including the multi-Grammy award-winning artist RedOne who will perform alongside Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Emirati singer Balqees and Palestinian pop singer and former Arab Idol winner Mohammed Assaf. A number of distinguished Arab celebrities and media personalities will also attend the celebrations including Kuwaiti actress Souad Abdullah, Kuwaiti comedian and actor Tariq Al Ali, Syrian actor Qusai Khouli and Egyptian media figures Mona Al Shazli and Amr Adeeb alongside Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy.

Tickets

Tickets to the Arab Hope Makers variety show are available on www.ArabHopeMakers.com or www.coca-cola-arena.com with proceeds going towards supporting the construction of the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Center in Cairo.

What is Arab Hope Makers?

Launched in 2017, by Shaikh Mohammad, the initiative is the largest of its kind in the region to celebrate inspiring individuals, teams or entities whose philanthropic efforts serve humanity and make a difference in societies without seeking personal gains or recognition in return.

Under the umbrella of the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Arab Hope Makers are recognised for their humanitarian projects and initiatives that improve lives, alleviate the suffering of those in need and empower marginalised groups.