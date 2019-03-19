The new judges: Khadeeja Khamis Khalifa Al Malas (left) and Salamah Rashid Salem Al Ketbi. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued Federal Decree No. 27 of 2019 appointing two female judges at the Federal Judiciary.

The new judges Khadeeja Khamis Khalifa Al Malas and Salamah Rashid Salem Al Ketbi are the first two Emirati women to hold judicial positions at the Federal level in the UAE.

This latest appointment reflects the UAE government’s stance to ensure that women are empowered in their line of work, playing an integral role in the development and progress of the nation.

It highlights the achievements obtained by Emirati women, as well as the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure females have an increased presence and role in the country’s federal courts system.