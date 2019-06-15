Dubai

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently launched the “self-audit” initiative within the context of developing its measures in accordance with health regulations and laws.

The initiative, under the theme “hand in hand”, focuses on promoting the quality of services provided by the private sector, so as to simplify the process of obtaining international accreditation.

A list of inspection standards for health facilities has been published by MoHAP, so that those facilities can conduct a self-auditing process on their services and utilities, thus taking corrective measures in accordance with approved standards. An inspection team will conduct regular visits to those facilities to make sure that the required standards are met.

The initiative aims at acquainting private health facilities with the technical criteria, and MoHAP’s regulations and laws with a view to raising awareness among owners of medical facilities, enhancing responsibility and self-control, and reducing medical errors.

Through this initiative, MoHAP is also targeting the reinforcement of its relationship with the private health sector as being a strategic partner in providing medical services for society.

Dr Hessa Mubarak, Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, pointed out that the initiative would help enhance the quality of services provided by private health facilities, encourage investment in the country’s health sector and promote medical tourism in the UAE.

This comes as part of providing a vital legislative framework and, governance, and distinctive regulatory and supervisory services for the health care sector, as well as reducing medical errors and working on boosting customer satisfaction with the services provided for them.

“It’s an unconventional initiative, where traditional inspection visits have been replaced with the self-audit process with an aim of spreading awareness among MoHAP’s healthcare facilities,” she noted.

Dr Mubarak shed light on the significance of this initiative in terms of overcoming enormous challenges and turning them into chances of success and excellence. These challenges include healthcare facilities with non-satisfactory services, lack of familiarity with health laws and regulations by health care facility owners.

“Such initiatives help increase the awareness of the health care sector and its officials about the latest developments of laws, legislations, and regulations aiming to promote health care services,” she added.

List of criteria

This list includes several items such as fundamental engineering requirements to ensure that these facilities conform with the required space, considering the easy access and provision of services for all society segments, such as people of determination, in addition to respecting patient’s right to privacy.