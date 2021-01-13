Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA). For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Courtesy SEHA

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced that some patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the capital will now be treated at the Al Rowda Health Centre. The announcement follows the relocation of Blue Zone operations from the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre by Seha, the emirate’s public health provider, has played a pivotal role in combating the spread of the coronavirus. It helped strengthen the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi by providing the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals and volunteers.

Patients who visit the assessment centre are directed to colour-coded zones for further assessment and treatment. One of these zones was known as the Blue Zone, which has now been shifted to the Al Rowda facility located in the capital’s Al Manhal area.

Patients’ journey in Al Rowda Healthcare Centre will begin if they test positive for COVID-19, and receive a message directing them to the centre. Upon arrival, they will be registered in Seha’s electronic medical record, Salamtak, followed by a vital signs check and assessment. If the patients have symptoms or are contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 positive case, they will either put on the electronic watch for home quarantine or get transported to an isolation facility.

On the other hand, if they do not have symptoms and are not contacts of a confirmed positive case, they will undergo a nose swab to confirm their infection. They will then be advised to go home and follow home quarantine guidelines until they receive their result by SMS, Seha app or the Al Hosn app. If the test result comes back as positive once again, they will need to go back to Al Rowda Healthcare Centre to either put on the electronic watch for home quarantine, or get transported to an isolation facility.