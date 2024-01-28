Ajman: A display of modified and classic cars, along with motorcycle shows, beckon visitors to the second edition of the Ajman Motor Festival till the end of March.
The festival is being hosted today at Ajman City Centre from 4pm to 10pm.
Distinguished by noticeable modifications and improvements, the participating cars feature professional paintwork, advanced sound systems, and unique interior designs.
The festival embraces a variety of car categories, including modified saloons, SUVs and sports cars. In a departure from other events, the Ajman Motor Festival does not impose specific conditions on participating modified cars.
The Ajman Motor Festival serves not only as a platform for enthusiasts to showcase their unique modifications but also emphasises the importance of road safety. With the support of Ajman Police, the festival aims to deliver messages about traffic safety and responsible driving.
The event, conducted in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club and Ajman Police, is dedicated to promoting sports and social activities in the emirate of Ajman.
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said: “The growing public interest in the Ajman Motors Festival reflects the remarkable progress achieved by the emirate in meeting the diverse interests and aspirations of society. The success is a testament to the constructive cooperation between the public and private sectors, organised in a coordinated and integrated manner to support the development process of the emirate of Ajman and fulfil its future vision.”
Launched in 2023, the festival’s inaugural activities took place in Ajman Police Shooting and Sports Club, featuring a variety of modified cars and motorcycles in collaboration with the UAE Cars Club. Luxury and tourist police patrols added a distinctive character to the event.
Subsequently, the event expanded its footprint to Ajman Marina.