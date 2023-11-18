Dubai: Visitors to the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) got a glimpse into how a cable car tower coming up on Dubai’s highest summit will look.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is building the 5.4-kilometre cable car at 1,300m above sea level for its Dubai Mountain Peak project in Hatta.

The organiser of WETEX, DEWA, in its pavilion, displayed an artist’s impression of the project that shows the cable car tower that will come up on the summit of Um Al Nesoor mountain. It is the highest natural summit in Dubai.

The cylindrical cable car tower provides a 360-degree view of the Hajar Mountains through glass walls and from the rooftop.

The stunning cable car route passes over the Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake for the hydroelectric power station, as well as through mountains, ending at the summit of Um Al Nesoor mountain. It will have stations at the lower dam and upper reservoir as well.

First announced in 2021, the Dubai Mountain Peak, along with the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, is expected to be a major tourist attraction in the UAE. DEWA has undertaken these two projects as part of its pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) showcases its cable car project at WETEX. DEWA is building the 5.4-kilometre cable car at 1,300m above sea level for its Dubai Mountain Peak project in Hatta. Image Credit: Supplied

Hydroelectric power plant

DEWA also showcased a massive display of the hydroelectric power plant which has a planned capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours.

With a lifespan of up to 80 years, the project is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region, with investments up to Dh1.421 billion. It is scheduled to be operational next year.

Some of the other most prominent DEWA projects featured WETEX include: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Green Hydrogen Project, Hassyan SWRO IWP Project, DEWA’s Space-D programme, Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project, the Green Charger initiative, Smart Grid, Rammas (DEWA’s virtual employee supported by ChatGPT) and the Duroob smart app.

Organised by DEWA under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023 are held under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability.’

The latest edition of WETEX and DSS attracted around 2,600 companies from 62 countries. Spread over 78,000 square metres, the exhibition included 24 international pavilions.

Dubai Municipality at WETEX

Dubai Municipality was another major local department that showcased its cutting-edge sustainable projects at WETEX and DSS 2023.

The civic body showcased a diverse range of sustainable initiatives, encompassing sewage and recycled water management, treatment plant management, waste-to-energy projects, and services in the field of energy consumption efficiency assessments. These projects align with the UAE’s dedication to adopting innovative technologies to ensure sustainability in natural resources, effective utilisation of energy, carbon emission reduction, and the pursuit of climate neutrality objectives.

Infrastrcutre projects

Dubai Municipality showcased several infrastructure projects, including the waste-to-energy centre in Warsan, a project repurposing bottom and fly ash, and transforming the Jebel Ali Station into a comprehensive sustainable facility. The Strategic Sewerage Tunnel Project and the Smart Conveyor System for sewage tanker regulation were also highlighted. The municipality also showcased earthquake and wind monitoring devices and presented the “Accurate Geodetic Datum for Dubai” project to enhance infrastructure quality and outcomes.