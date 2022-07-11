Duba: The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show will be held in Dubai from September 27 to 29.
Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the show will be held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai.
Since its launch in 1999, WETEX has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most prominent global exhibitions specialised in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key areas. This makes it a significant supporter of Dubai Government’s vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate.
“The exhibitions and conferences sector is a key component of the booming tourism sector in Dubai. It contributes to strengthening the emirate’s economy, which has achieved a growth of 6.2 per cent in 2021 and 5.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2022. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions, promote Dubai’s position as a global hub for international exhibitions and conferences. It also introduces the achievements of the UAE and Dubai in clean and renewable energy to the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.
“We are pleased to welcome WETEX 2022, organised by DEWA at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Through its support of green and renewable technologies and initiatives, WETEX plays an important role in driving the Dubai Government’s vision of building a sustainable future. As the region’s leading MICE venue, DWTC is proud to support WETEX in showcasing Dubai and the UAE’s progress in sustainability to an international audience,” said Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.
WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021 attracted 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 61 sponsors and 10 country pavilions. The event attracted 45,506 visitors from all over the world. DEWA organised 56 seminars and panel discussions at the exhibition, with the participation of experts and specialists from around the world on sustainability; renewable and clean energy; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; carbon capture; circular economy; renewable energy production and storage; turning waste into energy; Artificial Intelligence (AI); emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and networks; post-COVID-19 innovation, and other topics.