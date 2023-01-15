Dubai: Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai, recently chaired the committee’s preparatory meeting concerning security measures for the upcoming events of the World Government Summit 2023.
During the meeting, Al Mazrouei reviewed the security plan for the concerned entities, the readiness of teams, and all ongoing preparations. He further discussed observations and suggestions from securing previous summits with the committee members.
Held under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’ from February 13 to 15 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the Summit will bring thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.
The Summit is a knowledge exchange platform at the intersection between government, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership platform and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development.