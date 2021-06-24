Antonio, 33, wants to use part of his money for his ‘dream wedding’

Antonio, the newly-made millionaire has been in living in Dubai for three years and works in sales at a gym. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Another Filipino expat has made it big in a span of one month after winning Dh1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw.

Dubai resident Antonio, 33, was the sole winner of the second-tier prize after matching five out of six winning numbers (7-23-26-27-44-48) to become the 11th Mahzooz millionaire in 2021. His win came less than a month after his compatriot Roland, 38, who lives in Abu Dhabi won Dh1 million on May 29.

Like Roland, Antonio said he will use part of the money to fulfil his dream wedding and secure a good future. He said: “This money is such a blessing for us and our whole family. My fiancé and I can finally have our dream wedding and set ourselves up for the future.”

The newly-made millionaire has been in living in Dubai for three years and works in sales at a gym. He is also a regular participant at Mahzooz. “I participate in Mahzooz every week and never miss a draw,” said Antonio, adding: “However, I was not able to watch the live draw last Saturday and I didn’t realise I won until I received a call from the Mahzooz team congratulating me. I was shocked and couldn’t believe it. I’ve never expected I would win such a big amount of money. It has been a life-changing win to say the least. I felt blessed and overwhelmed.”

According to Mahzooz, around 17,000 Filipinos have won various prizes ranging from Dh35 to Dh1M. Collectively, they have taken home over Dh6.5 million in cash prizes.

Support to nephew

Antonio said he will also use the money he won to support his nephew who wants to study abroad. “I plan on helping him pay for his school expenses and I will also donate some of my winnings to the church to help those in need,” he added.

Antonio is grateful for the fortune that has transformed his life and has given this message: “Always look at the bright side – no matter what you go through, there will be blessings along the way.”

Who will win Dh50 million?

The Dh50 million first prize is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw on Saturday (June 26) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website. The draw is live streamed from Mahzooz studio and hosted by Lebanese presenter Wissam Braidy, and Indian presenter, Aishwarya Ajit.

Charitable contribution

Meanwhile, Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz has recently signed a charitable contribution agreement with the Dubai Centre for Special Needs (DCSN) to upgrade its computer lab with new computers and equipment.

“Partnering with DCSN, and ensuring their students have the tools they need to learn, is aligned with our corporate social responsibility strategy. Helping those in need, particularly people of determination, is a key facet in our mission to give back to the wider UAE community,” said Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings.