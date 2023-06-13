Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a captivating video on social media showing the formation of a tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the tropical cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea early this month, is now heading north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast. NCM said the cyclone will have no impact on the UAE.
Al Neyadi’s video from space offers a unique perspective on this natural phenomenon, assisting experts on Earth in weather monitoring and providing valuable insights.
In his social media post, Al Neyadi said: “Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.”
The footage showcases clear skies over the UAE and scattered clouds over Oman followed by gradual development of the cyclonic clouds over the Arabian Sea.
Unique perspective
As the space station moved at around 28,000km/h, almost 400km above the Earth, the Emirati astronaut kept panning across the Arabian Sea, showcasing thick clouds gather, taking the shape of a powerful storm. He also zoomed in to give closer views of a tumultuous ‘eye of the storm.’
“The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring,” Al Neyadi pointed out.
The video shared by Al Neyadi offers a stunning visual representation of the cyclone’s formation. Such footage helps experts gain a better understanding of the behaviour and development of tropical cyclones, which in turn enhances their ability to predict and mitigate their potential impacts.
Al Neyadi concluded the video by showing the two cameras that he uses to capture the Earth.
He ended his post with a message urging everyone to “Stay safe!” as the tropical cyclone continues to form and potentially impact regions in the vicinity of the Arabian Sea.