Dubai: “It’s time to come home,” Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said on the eve of his historic homecoming to the UAE, scheduled for tomorrow, September 18 (Monday).

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Al Neyadi shared a video recalling “the experience of a lifetime” during his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and reentry to Earth. He also took the opportunity to thank the UAE’s leaders and describe their vision for greater goals in space.

“From the start of the 5-year preparations for the mission to spending over 180 days in space, this has been the experience of a lifetime. After returning to Earth, it’s time to come home. I look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in our beloved UAE,” he said in the post.

'Beautiful moments'

In the video, he highlighted the International Space Station (ISS) as the largest spacecraft in orbit where astronauts from various countries’ space agencies work together to conduct scientific experiments.

Sharing the “beautiful moments” spent communicating with scientists while doing such experiments, he described the fascinating experience of observing beating heart membranes under a microscope.

“We had beautiful moments while speaking with the scientists, telling them what we see. I vividly remember the moment when I first looked through a microscope at heart membranes while they were beating after being treated with a certain medicine.”

Al Neyadi underscored that their work not only prepares astronauts for future space missions but also contributes to the development of treatments and techniques that may find applications on Earth.

He shared the mixed emotions of leaving the ISS, calling it home, and saying goodbye to fellow astronauts who became like family during their time in space. “We were sad to leave, but also excited to return to Earth.”

'Fear and anticipation'

Al Neyadi also recalled the intense phase of reentry to Earth when astronauts “feel fear and anticipation”.

He described the spacecraft moving rapidly and feeling the effects of gravity gradually returning. “We felt the pressure increasing from 0.5g to 1g until we reached 4.4g. The pressure was so strong. I had a window in front of me and saw the plasma as if there was a fire.”

Al Neyadi continued: “Feeling fear and anticipation is normal in situations like this. The loud sounds and heat in front of you can generate these feelings. However, our confidence and training helped us to safelv make the splashdown and open the parachutes to safely make the splashdown and open the parachutes.”

He said he felt very emotional at the moment of splashdown. Thanking his fellow astronauts, he said he expressed his desire to go to space with them again if given the opportunity.

Role model leaders

Al Neyadi expressed his deep gratitude to the UAE's leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for their trust and support, describing them as role models.

He shared the memory of his personal experience where he witnessed the visionary outlook of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which revealed that the leadership had always aimed for even greater goals in space exploration.

Conveying the UAE's determination to reach the Moon and Mars,and sustain space missions, Al Neyadi emphasised the country’s goal of promoting science, exploration, and the preservation of Earth

Funny experience

Al Neyadi also shared a funny experience after his return to Earth. Recalling how he used to play with floating clothes while putting them on in the microgravity environment of the ISS, he said: “When I used to wear clothes, I would toss them in front of me. They would float, and then I could put my hand inside them to put them on.”

“I unintentionally attempted to do the same thing again here, like putting on a shirt. I threw it in front of me, but it fell directly to the ground,” he said, laughing.