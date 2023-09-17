Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has been named as the ‘Overall Outstanding International Alumni’ at the Outstanding Alumni Awards 2023 at Griffith University, Australia, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Information and Network Security and completed his PhD in data leakage prevention technology.
On September 4, Al Neyadi returned to Earth after completing the longest Arab space mission onboard the International Space Station, spanning six months. The ‘Sultan of Space’ is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on Monday.
Al Neyadi had gone to Australia to pursue a master’s degree from Griffith University in 2008. He returned home to work as a Network Security Engineer for the UAE Armed Forces.
Later, in 2012, he returned to Australia, where he was based for five years, and went on to obtain a PhD.