Dubai: The medical expert overseeing the health of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi today shared some “good news” regarding his status after his return to Earth on September 4.
Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, Flight Surgeon, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), presented an update on the rehabilitation phase that the ‘Sultan of Space’ is undergoing after his successful six-month mission onboard the International Space Station - the longest yet by an Arab.
On Saturday, in a video message on MBRSC’s account on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Hanan said: “I have some good news to share with you. A few days have passed since Sultan and his crewmates returned to Earth. Today, they are undergoing a rehabilitation programme, medical tests and continuing the research assigned to them. Sultan’s health is improving not only daily, but also hour by hour.”
Al Neyadi, who is the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, is scheduled to return to the UAE on Monday.