Abu Dhabi: Pre-operational testing on the fourth reactor’s cooling and safety systems at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has been completed, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) announced today.
Hot functional testing (HFT) on Unit 4, which exposed the reactor to extreme heat, showed that all systems performed in line with the required quality and safety standards.
HFT takes place over a series of weeks and consists of nearly 200 individual and integrated tests performed on major systems to check their performance under normal operational conditions, without the presence of nuclear fuel in the reactor.
Enec said the successful completion of the tests demonstrates the integrity and robustness of the building structure and its ability to perform safely under normal and extraordinary circumstances.
“We have incorporated the lessons learnt during the development of each unit, increasing delivery efficiency while maintaining world-class levels of quality and safety,” Mohamed Al Hammadi, the chief executive of Enec, said.