Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) and the International Committee on Technical Interchange for Space Mission Operations and Ground Data Systems, organisers of the 17th edition of the International Space Operations Conference (SpaceOps), have announced the opening of receiving submissions for papers that will be presented at the event.

Those interested can submit the abstracts of their proposed papers on or before June 29, 2022. Accepted papers will be announced on October 31, 2022.

The 2023 edition will be staged for the first time in the Arab world and it will be held at Dubai World Trade Center from March 6-10, 2023.

“We are calling on all space industry stakeholders who wish to contribute to the advancement of research and knowledge and innovations in space operations to submit their ideas for presentation to the global space community,” said Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of MBRSC.

‘Positive impact’

He added: “The conference will be a perfect opportunity to discuss and dissect new ideas, provoke new thoughts and push the boundaries of innovation in space operations and its potential to positively impact the development of human civilisation.”

With the theme ‘Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond’, SpaceOps 2023’s Technical Programme Committee (TPC), composed of experts from major worldwide space organisations, will prepare an ambitious programme focused on today’s achievements in space operations and outlining trends in the operations of future missions.

Adnan Al Rais, senior director, Remote Sensing Department and programme manager, Mars 2117, at the MBRSC, said that SpaceOps provides a technical forum for experts of various aspects of space operations to present, discuss and promote technical concepts, emerging methodologies and measures for future space operations.

Scope for ‘innovative and impactful ideas’

“The overall aim is to generate ideas that will enable stakeholders in our community to practise the highest standards of space operations with efficiency, innovation and safety in mind whilst addressing the increasingly demanding and complex requirements of space missions. We look forward to receiving innovative and impactful ideas that will benefit the entire space ops sector,” Al Rais stated.

Over two decades, SpaceOps has been the premier technical forum for the space operations community. It gathers leading experts, scientists, academics, professionals and students worldwide to discuss innovations, challenges and opportunities in all aspects of space operations, including all spaceflight missions, both human and robotic, near-Earth and deep space.

Benefit for future space missions