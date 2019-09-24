First Emirati in space emblazoned across t-shirts, magnets, badges and even stamps

The souvenirs include different magnets, pins and badges. Image Credit: Janice Ponce De Leon/Gulf News

Baikonur: Fridge magnets, pin badges and t-shirts are just some of the souvenirs on offer here in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, ahead of Wednesday’s historic mission to launch an Emirati into space for the first time.

Hazza Al Mansoori’s face is emblazoned across every item along with his prime crew mates, Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir.

Also available closer to home in the UAE are commemorative stamps issued by Emirates Post.

Comprising of six designs, these special-edition stamps feature images of prime astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori and reserve astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi as well as the Soyuz MS spacecraft, the International Space Station and the logo for the September 25 mission, which features an outline of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s image, entitled ‘Zayed’s ambition’.

Emirates Post is issuing 150,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres from 25 September 2019. The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets.