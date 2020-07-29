Savory & Partners Team with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet Image Credit: Supplied

Savory & Partners is one of the world’s leading citizenship and residency by investment firms. The company has coverage in over 20 jurisdictions, including Europe. The firm was the first to obtain all five authorised agent licences for the governments of Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia. To date, it has processed second passports for over 4,000 citizens with a 100 per cent success rate. As custodian of a family business with roots stretching back over 200 years to 1797, Savory & Partners understand that clients’ needs are based on empowering the next generation and the transition of wealth.

While Savory & Partners today dedicates itself fully to helping people acquire new citizenships, the company’s history dates back over 220 years to 1797, when – under the name Savory and Moore – it began operating in a very different industry: pharmaceuticals.

Not long after the company was founded, it obtained Royal Warrants from King William IV and Queen Victoria, soon earning the right to title itself Chemists to the Royal Family, which continued well into the 20th century as the company’s products were sent as far afield as the Americas, Asia and Africa.

A particularly proud moment for the company occurred in 1953, when Savory and Moore was chosen to provide the anointing oil used in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as monarch of the UK.

While over time Savory & Partners traded in medicines and healthcare products for passports and residency applications, Savory says that the company’s original motto of diligence and hard work is equally applicable to the business it finds itself in today. “We are very diligent about who we take on, and we have to vet our clients. That involves hard work.”