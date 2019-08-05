The winner’s father said the White Points system is a unique initiative that encourages motorists to abide by traffic laws. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The family of Emirati Saif Abdullah Sultan Al Suwaidi, who won a car for being a safe driver as part of the White Points system, was in for a pleasant surprise when Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Operations Affairs, dropped the prize to his home in Al Khawaneej this week.

Al Suwaidi was announced as one of the winners of the two cars during a draw, which was conducted as part of a ceremony held to honour sponsors and strategic partners.

Maj Gen Al Zafein congratulated Al Suwaidi’s father on his son’s win and praised him for abiding by the traffic rules.

“The White Points system is aimed at honouring and motivating outstanding drivers who are committed to traffic laws and regulations,” he said.

The system also aims to promote safe driving and create a traffic environment where all road users enjoy a high level of security, Maj Gen Al Zafein added.

Colonel Juma Bin Suwaidan, acting director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, and other police officers were present when Maj Gen Al Zafein handed over the car to the Al Suwaidi family.

Al Suwaidi’s father expressed his delight with his son’s win and urged young men and women to adhere to traffic rules. He said the White Points system is a unique initiative that encourages motorists to abide by traffic laws to protect their own lives and the lives of others.

The father of the winner thanked Dubai Police for the gesture.

How it works