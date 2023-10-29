Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month (‘Pinktober’) with a series of events on providing psychological support and raising awareness about the importance of early screening to enable effective treatment.
A workshop on ‘Methods of Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment’ delved into preventive strategies such as maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and adopting a nutritious diet.
Additionally, mammogram examination vouchers were offered by Al Zahra Hospital to RTA female employees to encourage them to undergo regular screenings, monitor early symptoms, and heed medical advice and guidance to mitigate the risk of developing breast cancer. Another event was held to educate attendees about the preparation of healthy desserts.
The female employees taking part in the ‘Pinktober’ workshops expressed their appreciation for RTA’s efforts in organising events that focus on fostering awareness. The workshops, which were conducted in collaboration with specialist doctors, underscored the importance of early screening and detection and offered guidance about risk factors, diagnosis, and timely treatment.