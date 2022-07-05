Dubai: In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), the Dubai campus of the leading United States university located at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), graduated its Bachelors, Masters, and Diploma students. The programme was held at the new campus in DSO — the integrated free zone technology park and member of DIEZ.

Sheikh Ahmed commended RIT’s successful track record and its active contribution to enhancing Dubai’s status as a preferred global destination for the talented, creative and innovative minds that are designing a better future for mankind.

He commended the Emiratisation of science, technology, engineering and math specialties and equipping local talent through the nation’s universities and educational institutions. He highlighted that through its partnership with RIT, DIEZ is keen to enhance the contributions of talented and creative individuals towards realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the global economic and digital capital, attracting talent, creativity and entrepreneurship.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, chairman of the Board of Directors of RIT-Dubai; Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, executive chairman of DIEZA; Essa Kazim, governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dr Ellen Granberg, senior vice-president for Academic Affairs at RIT New York; Dr Yousef Al Assaf, president of RIT-Dubai, and the proud parents of the graduates, alongside several academics and officials.

A 20-week journey

For the academic year 2021-2022, the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai graduated 229 students across its Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes. Graduate degree programmes include Electrical Engineering, Service Leadership and Innovation, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management, Smart City Science, and Data Analytics. Undergraduate degree programmes include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Microelectronics Engineering, Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security, International Business, Marketing, Finance, Management, and Industrial Engineering.

Among the graduates were several officers of Dubai Police, attaining a professional diploma in Data Analytics with specialistaion in Public Safety and Security, where students embarked on a 20-week journey over two models. The programme is based on a holistic educational experience, where theory and practice are fully integrated, enhancing operational efficiency and advancing data analytics tools.

The total number of RIT-Dubai graduates in bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes and diplomas since 2010 has reached 1,475, all of whom studied in future-proof fields, in line with the demands of the job market of a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Innovators of tomorrow

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh said: “Global research institutions anticipate that the future of work will follow a hybrid framework with new systems, the automation of various processes will accelerate, and that data systems will achieve a fundamental transformation in cross-sector comprehensive infrastructure. These are the disciplines that we see our graduates pioneering in, to lead the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and knowledge- and technology-based innovation in Dubai, the UAE, and the wider region.”

Launchpad

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni commended RIT-Dubai’s role in shaping the future of the job market and entrepreneurship through graduating a more diverse, creative, and talented generation across academic specialities. He said: “Dubai’s vision and initiatives revolve around shaping the future of the emirate to make it a hub for knowledge-based economy and innovation, contributing to the next 50 years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071. At DIEZ, we reaffirm our support for the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai, which will play a crucial role in exporting key talent that actively contributes to economic development.”

‘Diverse offerings’

For her part, Dr Ellen Granberg, senior vice-president for Academic Affairs at RIT New York, highlighted the significance of the institute’s Dubai branch. She said: “We, at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, are proud of RIT-Dubai’s achievements and its diverse offerings across fields such as smart systems, data analysis, entrepreneurship, and engineering. The university will remain supportive of R&D in dynamic fields that the UAE focuses on.”

‘Knowledge and eagerness’