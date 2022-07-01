Dubai: Eighty-two per cent of international universities in Dubai have earned four or five-star ratings in the latest cycle of the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai. The ratings system measures the quality of education and services provided to more than 16,000 students in Dubai’s 17 international higher education institutions.

Based on established methodologies and developed with local and international partners, the ratings system is designed to give future and current university students the information they need to make informed and confident decisions about their studies in Dubai.

This year’s rating showed that ten universities achieved a five-star rating, four achieved a four-star rating, two received a three-star rating, while one university received a two-star rating. The ratings have been developed in partnership with Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) — the globally-recognised rating agency for higher-education institutions — and adapted to meet the needs of branch campuses in Dubai.

Dr Wafi Dawood Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategy and Planning Sector at KHDA, said: “Since it started in 2018, the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai has given students and their parents the information and data they need to make confident decisions about their future. The ratings system enables universities to identify and showcase their international best practices. We thank the thousands of students who have chosen Dubai for their university studies and we’re grateful to universities in Dubai for their continued commitment to quality. We appreciate the help of our partners at QS to make Dubai a world leader in higher education”.

The ratings tool helps students and their parents decide on the best university for them by enabling them to compare university ratings on core categories such as teaching, research, employability and internationalisation. Other categories that influence the rating of a university include its facilities, the strength of its programmes and its efforts towards improving arts and culture, inclusion, innovation and environmental impact.

What do the ratings mean?

One star: Institution provides a good standard of education to students and has the necessary organisational structure to enable progress and development.

Two stars: Institution provides a good standard of education to students and has demonstrated progress in Core Criteria categories including Teaching, Research, Employability and Internationalisation.

Three stars: Institution provides a high standard of education to students and has demonstrated strengths in Core Criteria categories, including Teaching, Research, Employability and Internationalisation. They also made progress in other categories including Learning Environment, Programme Strength and Advanced Criteria.

Four stars: Institution offers an excellent standard of education to students and has demonstrated strengths across all categories including Core Criteria categories, Learning Environment, Programme Strength and Advanced Criteria categories. Graduate skill sets are attractive to employers. Four-star institutions meet prerequisites in Research and Teaching.

Five stars: Institution offers a world-class standard of education and has demonstrated strengths across all categories including Core Criteria categories, Learning Environment, Programme Strength and Advanced Criteria categories. It has a global reputation and has highly regarded international research and teaching standards. Graduates are sought after by employers. Five-star institutions meet pre-requisites in Teaching, Research, Employability and Overall Student Satisfaction.