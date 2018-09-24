Ras Al Khaimah: Police have urged trekkers, tourists and residents to take necessary precautions while climbing mountains. Major Khalid Al Naqbi, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: “Those who wish to climb mountains must exercise caution and those who are not skilled in hiking mountains and not familiar with safety procedures should avoid hiking in the mountains for their safety.”

The warning came after an Indian woman died after falling on Galila mountain during a leisure trip on Friday. He said mountainous areas are rugged and special coordination must be carried out with the authorities to ensure safety. He said police carried out a number of awareness campaigns and distributed brochures in hotels and tourist areas.

He also urged people to contact RAK police on 999 to join and help them during their trip. Major Al Naqbi said that police would cooperate with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to find out how to avoid these kinds of accidents through new safety plans.

Safety tips

■ Inform police about your trip by calling 999

■ Hikers should have GPS or other devices that can help police identify their location.

■ Hikers should wear safety harnesses, helmet, belt, boots and rope.

■ Avoid venturing into mountainous areas during unstable weather