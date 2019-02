As per the law, the only requirement is to wear appropriate clothing in keeping with the values of the country. However, private establishments can enforce their own policies. This is not discriminatory as long as patrons are properly advised. As this policy permits everyone who wears heels, it’s not discriminatory, because refusal is not on the grounds of ethnicity or religion. It would be discriminatory, however, if you wore heels the next time you went and you still weren’t granted entrance. As per men being allowed to wear different footwear, legally speaking, gender would be a different classification and as long as there is valid classification, there is no discrimination. If you feel you have been discriminated against you can check your consumer rights and file a complaint with Dubai Municipality, who licence these establishments.