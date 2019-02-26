“The fact men were allowed in trainers perpetuates the whole ridiculous notion that women are there to look pretty and attractive to attract men to spend money in clubs, which probably goes some to explain the reality of the situation, but it doesn’t mean we should agree with it or tolerate it. I’m approaching 31, very confident in my own skin and with who I am and don’t need to be told to look a certain way by a nightclub, and moreover it was a woman on the door who said it, which I find even more insulting than hearing it from a man,” she said.