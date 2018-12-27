I have worked in a company for one year under a contract for limited period which expires on December 2019. In my internal contract signed with the company, it is mentioned that at the end of my limited contract I must sign the new contract with a limited one and with the same terms and conditions. Am I obliged by law, upon the expiry of my current employment contract, to renew with a contract for a limited period? My employer mentioned that I have no choice only I must renew my labour contract with a limited period same as my previous contract and also with same articles and conditions as per the clause mentioned in my internal labour contract? 2.) Does the employer as per the UAE labour law have the right to file absconder complaint in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation against the employee who is in annual leave outside UAE and got delayed for more than 10 days in returning to the UAE? 3.) Do I have the right to get air ticket in case I resign and leave the work and do not continue?