Abu Dhabi: The 50 per cent reduction in traffic violations committed in Abu Dhabi ends on March 22, the Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists on Friday.

In December, the Abu Dhabi Police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and cancellation of vehicles impounded and black traffic points committed in the emirate before December 22, 2019, for a period of three months.

If motorists pay their fines within 60 days after breaking traffic rules, they will be entitled to get a 35 per cent discount.

This rule will be implemented for violations committed after December 22, the police said.

The police urged drivers to expedite the payment of their violation fines during the specified period and settle their legal status.