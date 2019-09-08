Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has called on ministers and federal bodies to adhere to the official dates of public holidays announced for 2019.

The total remaining public holidays for 2019 is now four days, including the Prophet Mohammad's Birthday, which falls on 12 of the Hijri month Rabi Al Awwal — most likely to fall on November 9, 2019 — in addition to the Commemoration Day (November 30) and the National Day (December 2 and 3).

On its twitter page, the FAHR said: "Based on the Cabinet decision No.37 of 2019, which amended some of the provisions of the decision No. 27 of 2019 on public holidays in the UAE, and in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the authority is pleased to attach the following table, which outlines the public holidays in 2019: