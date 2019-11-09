Dubai Internet City, Damac Properties and UAE Exchange to become more accessible

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to upgrade three Dubai Metro stations on the Red Line – Dubai Internet City, Damac Properties and UAE Exchange.

The contract was awarded in a session of the RTA’s board of executive directors, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The step is part of a five-year plan for the improvement of metro and marine transport stations and their surroundings to enhance multi-modal transit integration.

A view of a Dubai Metro station by night. Through the train service, the Roads and Transport Authority aims to improve mobility within emirate, especially in tourist areas and central business districts. Image Credit: Gulf News

“The plan envisages upgrading the facilities of 40 metro and marine transport stations up to 2025 and improving the connectivity between stations and urban and tourist attractions up to 500m in the surroundings to ensure the safe and smooth accessibility of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers,” said Al Tayer.

The plan will kick off by upgrading three stations on the Red Line of Dubai Metro. It also encompasses improving the infrastructure around five other stations (Al Rashidiya, GGICO, Al Qiyada, Noor Bank and Financial Centre Station) and two marine transport stations (Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Zayed Road).

The Dubai Metro on Shaikh Zayed road. Image Credit: Gulf News

Improvements of the first three stations include adding a new western entry to Dubai Internet City station and improving the link between Damac Metro Station and Dubai Marina Tram Station to handle the rising number of riders during morning and evening peak times.

An additional eastern entry will be added to the UAE Exchange station to enhance the accessibility to the station.

The first phase of the Dubai Tram project, developed by French company Alstom, covers 10.6 kilometres from Jumeirah Lake Towers to Al Sufouh Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“Improvements of infrastructure around stations include building pedestrian crossings, covering rest areas, providing directional signs, constructing cycling lanes and landscaping, besides addressing the needs of taxis, smart initiatives and accessibility for people of determination in the vicinity of metro and marine transport stations, said Al Tayer.