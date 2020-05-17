UAE residents will enjoy a total of up to 15 public holidays in 2020

The first public holiday of 2020 was New Year's Day on January 1 (Wednesday).

Upcoming holidays

Eid Al Fitr

UAE residents will be likely to enjoy a long weekend with a three-day break for Eid Al Fitr, expected to fall on May 24 (Sunday), depending on sighting the crescent of Shawwal.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Another four-day break will come up after Eid Al Fitr — on Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, which fall on 9-12 of Dhu Al-Hijjah. In the Gregorian calendar, Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are expected to fall between July 29 (Wednesday) and August 2 (Sunday), which could mean another long weekend for UAE residents!

Islamic New Year

The Hijri New Year comes next. It falls on Muharram 1, and will most likely take place on August 19 (Wednesday) or August 20 (Thursday).

Prophet's Birthday

Then comes a one-day holiday marking the Prophet’s Mohammad (PBUH) birthday, which will fall on 12 of the Hijri month of Rabi Al Awwal, corresponding to either October 28 (Wednesday) or 29 (Thursday).

Commemoration Day and National Day

Towards the end of 2020, residents will enjoy a three-day holiday with the Commemoration Day, which is observed on December 1 and the National Day which will be marked on December 2 (Wednesday) and 3 (Thursday).

Eid Al fitr, Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha and Prophet’s Mohammad birthday holidays may be slightly different and marked earlier or later than the above-mentioned Gregorian dates.