Abu Dhabi: The National Geographic Al Arabiya Magazine’s first Photography Exhibition, presented by AudemarsPiguet, the luxury watch brand, opened in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The exhibition features award winning images from the region’s leading photographers during an exciting five-day showcase from December 17-21 at Abu Dhabi’s iconic cultural destination, Manarat Al Saadiyat. Organised by Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company, the awe-inspiring visual experience also features the works of local and regional photographers from the MENA region, who have contributed to the National Geographic AlArabiya Magazine for over a decade.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, opened the exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat, which hosts some of the UAE capital’s renowned exhibitions and art installations, provides the ideal setting for the event. In addition to the exclusive photography showcase, the exhibition also offers visitors several interactive features, daily workshops and seminars run by industry experts for aspiring and professional photography enthusiasts.

A photo by Abdulaziz Al Neyadi from the UAE who won third position in the Young Photographer of the Year competition

The region’s best young talents from the ‘Yellow Through My Eyes’ ‘Young Photographer of the Year competition’ have also been named, with Salim Sabah Al Wahaibi from Oman claiming first place, Mohammed Shurrab from Palestine securing second place, and Abdulaziz Al Neyadi from the UAE in third place.

The trio were awarded at the VIP opening night on December 16 and have their works displayed alongside established professionals across the five-day event.

Abu Dhabi Media recently opened public entry for the region’s budding photography community, enhancing the brand’s commitment to nurture young talent and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills.

“The National Geographic Alarabiya Photography Exhibition has been carefully curated in celebration of the magazine’s 11th anniversary. Over the past years, the magazine has established itself as one of the most popular magazines among the region’s Arab population. This is an unmissable and important showcase for all photography enthusiasts.” said Alsaad Almenhaly, Editor-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Media’s National Geographic Alarabiya Magazine.

“By providing the young photographers with a dedicated space to showcase their work alongside the region’s biggest talent, we are demonstrating our commitment to shape the future generation of photographers who will continue the legacy of capturing the continued evolution of the natural world around us,” she added.

Photo by Salim Sabah Al Wahaibi from Oman who claims the first prize in the 'Young claiming first place Young Photographer of the Year competition.

Chérif Chamandi, Director, Audemars Piguet, said: “AP has always found inspiration in the larger cultural world and developed cross-disciplinary partnerships that have fuelled the creation of innovative designs and feats of micro-mechanical precision. These collaborations have provided AP with distinctive cultural and artistic ways of exploring its craftsmanship and communicating its core values (Fashion, Business, Art, music, etc.)”.

“We are proud to host the first National Geographic Al Arabiya Magazine Photography Exhibition at ManaratAl Saadiyat. As a community hub which promotes all facets of creative expression, and has a long history of engagement with the local photography community, it is our hope that this exhibition of stunning images will educate, engage and inspire our visitors,” said Fatima Al Yousef, Acting Manarat Al Saadiyat Section Head.

“We also strongly believe in the importance of supporting emerging talent, and are pleased that the winners of the Young Photographer of the Year competition will have the opportunity to showcase their work to wider audiences,” she added.

Bengü Topçu, B2C Marketing Director, Canon Middle East and Turkey, “We are proud to be associating with National Geographic in this creative endeavour, whose empowering young talents and education missions align with Canon. As the camera partner and supporting sponsor of the event, we are positive that this exhibition is an ideal platform for the young photographers and storytellers to further develop their skills and enable them to strive for excellence.”