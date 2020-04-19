Pre-packed Ramadan kits are available across all LuLu stores and online via www.luluhypermarket.com Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Lulu has introduced its Ramadan promotion featuring price offers and bundle deals on grocery essentials that are commonly consumed during the Holy Month of fasting and Iftar gatherings.

Apart from grocery products, LuLu launched its pre-packed Ramadan kits, which come in two variants of a big kit for Dh219 and a regular kit for Dh149. These offers are available across all LuLu stores and online via www.luluhypermarket.com.

V. Nandakumar, Chief Communications Officer of LuLu Group, said: “As the coronavirus outbreak will change how Ramadan is practiced with people staying at home and refraining from gatherings in large groups, we have introduced product offers and Ramadan kits to make grocery shopping easier with all essentials required for cooking traditional meals. This will help customers reduce their time spent on shopping inside the store. We ensure a well-stocked product selection for preparing Iftar dishes and encourage shoppers to maintain social distancing and avoid coming with the elderly and children.”