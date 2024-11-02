PARIS: France international flanker Oscar Jegou, who is still being prosecuted for rape in Argentina, returns to the pitch this weekend after being named on Friday in La Rochelle's starting line-up to face Stade Francais in the Top 14.

Jegou's return to action for the first time since the alleged rape took place in Mendoza on July 6 comes a month after his fellow-accused Hugo Auradou took the field for Pau.

"We're very happy to see him back on the pitch and playing rugby," said La Rochelle assistant coach Remi Tales.

The two forwards, both 21, were charged with aggravated rape by the Argentinian justice system for alleged events that took place in Mendoza on the night after their international debuts against Argentina.

A hearing to consider the two players' request to have the case dismissed, which had been postponed several times, has been postponed indefinitely, AFP learned on Thursday from Argentine judicial sources.

The two players have maintained from the outset that the sexual relations with the complainant, a 39-year-old Argentine woman they met in a nightclub, were consensual and non-violent.

Her lawyer, on the other hand, denounced the rape as "terrible violence".

Initially remanded in custody and then placed under house arrest in Mendoza, the two players were released in mid-August and allowed to return to France in early September.

The three-match tour of South America was originally marred after full-back Melvyn Jaminet was sent home for making racist remarks on social media.

French management this week announced a more restrictive set of guidelines for France players including a ban on any alcohol-based entertainment, meaning no beer in the changing rooms and no parties in private venues.