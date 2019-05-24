Young volunteers from Al Ihsan Charity Association distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 8
Ramadan volunteer of Al Ihsan Charity Association giving Iftars at traffic signal in Ajman
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
3 of 8
Volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 8
Sharjah police helps the volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 8
Al Ihsan charity association volunteers distributing iftar kit to the motorists at one of Abu Dhabi’s trafic signal near Al Wahda mall during the Iftar time
Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
6 of 8
Five years old Meera Nasser joins her father Dubai police officer Nasser Eid in distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 8
Ramdan Iftar boxes of Al Ihsan Charity Association in Ajman.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.