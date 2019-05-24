Ramadan volunteers of Al Ihsan Charity Association giving Iftars at traffic signal in Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News View as slideshow 1 of 8

Young volunteers from Al Ihsan Charity Association distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 2 of 8

Ramadan volunteer of Al Ihsan Charity Association giving Iftars at traffic signal in Ajman Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News 3 of 8

Volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 4 of 8

Sharjah police helps the volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 5 of 8

Al Ihsan charity association volunteers distributing iftar kit to the motorists at one of Abu Dhabi’s trafic signal near Al Wahda mall during the Iftar time Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News 6 of 8

Five years old Meera Nasser joins her father Dubai police officer Nasser Eid in distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 7 of 8