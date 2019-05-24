190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Ramadan volunteers of Al Ihsan Charity Association giving Iftars at traffic signal in Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
View as slideshow 1 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Young volunteers from Al Ihsan Charity Association distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Ramadan volunteer of Al Ihsan Charity Association giving Iftars at traffic signal in Ajman Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
3 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Sharjah police helps the volunteers handing over iftar packets couple of minutes before iftar as part of a Ramadan Initiative by Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sanid National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme, at Masjid Al Sahaba signal in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 8
190524 ramadan iftar boxes
Al Ihsan charity association volunteers distributing iftar kit to the motorists at one of Abu Dhabi’s trafic signal near Al Wahda mall during the Iftar time Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
6 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Five years old Meera Nasser joins her father Dubai police officer Nasser Eid in distributing Iftar packs to motorists at a traffic signal near City Walk. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 8
190524 ramadan boxes iftar
Ramdan Iftar boxes of Al Ihsan Charity Association in Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
8 of 8
View Gallery as list