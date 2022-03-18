Sharjah: Ramadan is likely to fall on April 2 and end on May 1 this year after completing 30 days, according to astronomical calculations, the Emirates Astronomical Society said on Friday.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Board Chairman of the society, said that Ramadan will fall on Saturday, April 2, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 2, according to astronomical calculations.
“Ramadan will complete 30 days this year, and hence Shawwal will begin on May 2, marking the first day of Eid Al Fitr,” Al Jarwan added.
On the first day of Ramadan, the people of Dubai will fast about 13 hours and 47 minutes, gradually increasing to about 14 and a half hours towards the end of the holy month.
Auspicious month
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset.
The end of Ramadan, when the new moon is sighted, marks Eid Al Fitr, which is the start of the Shawwal month.
In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee will confirm the official starting dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.