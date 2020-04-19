10 million meals campaign Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, launched ’10 million meals’ campaign on Sunday (April 19, 2020).

The campaign, the country's biggest food distribution drive, coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

it calls on public entities, companies, businessmen, entrepreneurs and philanthropists to make a financial donation towards purchasing cooked meals and food supplies or provide food items and parcels for distribution, among hard-hit families and individuals in the challenging circumstances that left many unemployed and others with limited income due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “The ‘10 million meals’ campaign aims to reinforce social solidarity and cohesion in the UAE to enable us to emerge from the global crisis stronger.”

“The public, private and humanitarian sectors are united today to empower our people to overcome the global crisis without leaving anyone behind,” he added.

How can you donate?

1. Through campaign website

Interested donors can visit the website of the campaign, www.10millionmeals.ae, fill your details and make a purchase of the number of meals to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families.

2. SMS

Corporates and individuals can also send donations through SMS (Etisalat and Du). Send the word 'meals' by sms to one of the UAE numbers equivalent to the number of meals you want to donate.

Each meals costs Dh8.

Sms 1034 for Dhs 8

Sms 1035 for Dhs 40

Sms 1036 for Dhs 160

Sms 1037 for Dhs 500

3. Bank deposit

Deposit the amount to the campaigns account number at Dubai Islamic Bank AE430240001580857000001.

4. Call toll number