Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on Sunday (April 19, 2020) the launch of a campaign to provide '10 million meals' during Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed annouced in a tweet saying: "Today we directed the launch of a campaign to provide '10 million meals' or equivalent food parcels during the holy month for individuals and needy families."

He added: "The campaign will be under the supervision of Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum. She is the closest and noblest to care for this humanitarian campaign in these exceptional times."

"Feeding food, especially when we are at the gates of the holy month, is a human and social priority imposed by the circumstances the world is going through, the biggest crisis the world is going through."

Sheikh Mohammed reassured residents of the UAE that no one on the land of UAE will ever go hungry.