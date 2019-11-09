Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 448,500 speeding offences have been recorded by radars on Ras Al Khaimah roads since the beginning of 2016 till October 28 this year, according to a top police official.

Major-General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, however, told Gulf News around 250,000 motorists, who were fined for these violations, have benefited from the discount offer launched in October 2016.

As per the initiative, motorists can avail a 50 per cent discount on their traffic fines if they make the payment within 50 days of the offence.

“The discount will be reduced to 30 per cent if the fine is paid between 51 and 80 days.”

Motorists get to pay the full amount beyond 81 days.

The Ras Al Khaimah police official said despite traffic awareness campaigns launched by the police to educate drivers on safe driving, motorists kept repeating their offences and violating the traffic rules.

The new radar system is part of a strategy of the Ministry of Interior to ensure road safety.

Major General Al Nuaimi explained that this system has achieved remarkable success since its launch as it encouraged violators to quickly pay up the speeding fines. The accumulation of fines in the past acted as an obstacle for vehicle owners to renew their licences.