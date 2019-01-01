Abdulla Al Abdouli, managing director and CEO of Marjan, said: “The spectacular event highlighted the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for celebrating the New Year’s Eve. With visitors arriving from across the world, the event served to highlight the touristic appeal of Ras Al Khaimah and to position it as a fast-growing leisure and commercial hub in the region. We thank the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah for their guidance and support in accomplishing this event, and all the government entities in the emirate for the exceptional team work. With two Guinness World Records set, the 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Gala has been truly historic and adds to the pride of our nation.”