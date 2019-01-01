Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah clinched two Guinness World Records for the ‘longest chain of fireworks’ and ‘longest straight line of fireworks’ on the eve of the New Year, 2019.
The longest chain exceeded 4.6km and featured 11,284 fireworks devices, trumping the earlier record for deploying 10,005 devices set by ‘Viejas Casino & Resort’ in the US in 2014.
The fireworks were deployed from 52 sites along Al Marjan Island and the waterways of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline. The show was set to international music compositions and the record was set in just 40 seconds.
‘Longest straight line of fireworks’
Also, a fireworks show spanned an area of 13km, trumping the earlier record set over a distance of 11.38 kilometres.
The display had the largest calibre of aerial shell at a diameter of 600mm, the largest used in the UAE for any fireworks display during this New Year’s Eve. The record was set in 12.06 minutes, with fireworks positioned at 13 sites across Al Marjan Island and the waterways along the RAK shoreline.
There were themed chapters for the show, which was set to international music compositions.
The 2019 New Year’s Eve fireworks – lasting 13.20 minutes – were organised by Marjan, with the support of Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities, and put together by ‘Fireworks by Grucci’.
The event was telecast internationally, and its images and videos shared on social media by millions more.
‘Historic show’
Abdulla Al Abdouli, managing director and CEO of Marjan, said: “The spectacular event highlighted the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for celebrating the New Year’s Eve. With visitors arriving from across the world, the event served to highlight the touristic appeal of Ras Al Khaimah and to position it as a fast-growing leisure and commercial hub in the region. We thank the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah for their guidance and support in accomplishing this event, and all the government entities in the emirate for the exceptional team work. With two Guinness World Records set, the 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Gala has been truly historic and adds to the pride of our nation.”
Rich tributes
The celebration flagged off with a pyrotechnic tribute to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the nation, in a befitting conclusion to the ‘Year of Zayed’, marked in 2018 to coincide with his birth centenary.
Marjan worked closely with Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities including Ras Al Khaimah Public Works to create several public viewing areas across Al Marjan Island. More than 27,000 additional public car parking spaces were provided to welcome the guests.