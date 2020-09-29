Dubai: Here’s good news to UAE households: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly used for cooking, will be reduced by 24 per cent starting October, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced on Tuesday.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said in a tweet the decision was aimed at contributing to the happiness of community, improving the quality of life and supporting them (residents).
Emirates General Petroleum Corporation or Emarat also tweeted: “@moiduae in partnership with #Emarat and Emirates Gas, announced reducing the price of LPG cylinders by an average of 24% starting 1st of October”.