Dubai: The Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Unit carried out 141 maritime operations and attended to 18 marine accidents in 2020, an official at the Ports police station has said.

“We are ready to deal with emergencies on the beaches and we are alert to respond appropriately to any form of accidents,” maritime rescue director at Dubai Police Marine Lt Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi said.

He said that reopening Dubai beaches has come as a huge relief to the public with thousands of people visiting the area after a long stay-in.

“Our maritime patrols like boats, motorcycles and jet-skies have increased patrols on all beaches to raise awareness about safety measures and to protect the public. Maritime officers have participated in many voluntary operations during their breaks to cope with the exceptional circumstances,” Lt Col Al Naqbi said.

According to official figures, 63 operations were carried out in January, seven in April and 15 in May.

Lt Col Al Naqbi said the sea accidents, which occurred before the implementation of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, included people drowning incidents, a car plunging into Dubai Creek at night, ships hitting water breakers and two boat blazes.

The sea rescue missions apart, Dubai Police divers adhered to the protocols under the stay-at-home initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“With the sterilisation programme, the Maritime Department sterilised offices, patrols and gears around the clock to ensure the safety of the forces as they are in direct contact with the public,” the official said.

Dubai Police have urged members of the public to call 999 in case of an emergency.

Lt Col Al Naqbi, also called on beachgoers to adhere to safety warnings and comply with advisories related to maritime currents.